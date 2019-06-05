Twitter Shreds Plans For A 'Straight Pride' Celebration In Boston

An online group’s plans to organize a “straight” counterpart to Boston’s annual LGBTQ Pride Parade have drawn a blistering response on social media.

Members of the organization, which calls itself Super Happy Fun America, wrote on their website that they want to “celebrate being heterosexual” and are planning the event for August. Though specifics are thus far minimal, organizers hope to include both a parade and a “straight pride” flag-raising, according to the site.

“We have determined that a parade would be the best way to promote our community and its diverse history, culture, and identity,” an April 20 blog post on Super Happy Fun America’s site reads.

“For now, it is necessary to remind the city that they are legally obligated to treat straight people the same as people of other sexual orientations,” they added.

The group’s vice president, Mark Sahady, posted an image of the planned parade route on his Facebook page May 30, and said the tentative date for the parade was Aug. 31.

“It looks like the Boston Straight Pride Parade will happen,” wrote Sahady, identified by Massachusetts outlet MassLive as a member of the right-wing group Resist Marxism. “This is our chance to have a patriotic parade in Boston as we celebrate straight pride.”

The news caught the eye of a number of celebrities, many of whom offered tongue-in-cheek responses. Among them was Boston native Chris Evans, who joked that the parade’s organizers were “desperately trying to bury [their] own gay thoughts by being homophobic” in a Wednesday tweet.

Wow! Cool initiative, fellas!! Just a thought, instead of ‘Straight Pride’ parade, how about this: The ‘desperately trying to bury our own gay thoughts by being homophobic because no one taught us how to access our emotions as children’ parade? Whatta ya think? Too on the nose?? https://t.co/gaBWtq2PaL — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 5, 2019

Later on Wednesday, the “Avengers: Endgame” star ― whose brother, Scott Evans, is gay ― continued:

Wow, the number gay/straight pride parade false equivalencies are disappointing. For those who don’t understand the difference, see below. Instead of going immediately to anger(which is actually just fear of what you don’t understand)take a moment to search for empathy and growth https://t.co/e98K0Z150T — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 5, 2019

Other stars, politicians and media personalities felt similarly.

Will “Straight Pride” be a Freaky Friday type situation where all of our history books, movies, stories, media, news, etc feature mostly LGBTQ+ people & perspectives?



Will people have to come out as straight?



What would folks march in? Socks w/ sandals on? Dad jeans? https://t.co/7SUiWHWRMd — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 5, 2019

Who would you like to see at “Straight Pride” this year? I’m looking for Pat Sajak, Ted Nugent’s ghost, and that Gundamentalist graduation photo girl. It’ll be SOOO ok. — Brian Sims (@BrianSimsPA) June 5, 2019

🌈We’re🌈ready to move out in front

🌈We’ve🌈had enough of just passing by life

With the rest of them and the best of them 🌈WE🌈can hold our heads up high

Before THAT parade passes by🌈 https://t.co/x5VG3HzFmI — Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) June 5, 2019

some idiots want a straight pride parade, so me & @kingsleyyy went the fuck off: https://t.co/xWTfrcsjco pic.twitter.com/ULYX4LsIok — tyler oakley (@tyleroakley) June 5, 2019

Among the more memorable responses was that of rock band Smash Mouth...

Straight Pride Parade????? FUCK OFF!!!!!!!! — Smash Mouth (@smashmouth) June 4, 2019

...as well as Axe Body Spray, which chimed in after someone suggested the product sponsor a float for the parade.

we’ll be at the parade that matters and this one isn’t it — AXE (@AXE) June 5, 2019

It isn’t the first time a “straight pride” celebration has been suggested, of course, and whether the event will materialize in the end remains to be seen.

Though Boston Mayor Marty Walsh has not commented publicly on the news, he attended his city’s June 1 rainbow flag raising ceremony, and encouraged residents to attend the annual LGBTQ Pride Parade, scheduled for June 8.

The flag raising at City Hall marks the kick off of #PrideMonth — we’re ready for the 49th Annual Boston Pride Celebration! pic.twitter.com/keIklvppSB — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) May 31, 2019

Meanwhile, city officials told MassLive that Super Happy Fun America had indeed been in contact with the city to inquire about hosting the parade, but said the necessary permits had not yet been issued.