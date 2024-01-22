“Botched” doctor Terry Dubrow is getting candid about his own Ozempic use.
The semaglutide medication, once only reserved for people with Type 2 diabetes, is nothing short of a “miracle” when it comes to weight loss, Dubrow said in an interview with Page Six published last week.
“I’ve tried it. I thought it was amazing,” he said of the off-label weight loss drug, while admitting he “didn’t have that much weight to lose.”
“But I wanted to try it because so many of my patients were on it, and I wanted to see what it was like when you’re not diabetic and you only have 10-15 pounds to lose,” Dubrow added.
While he said Ozempic was “the biggest breakthrough in medical history,” he encountered a few roadblocks that made him stop taking the drug.
“It really took my appetite and all the joy of eating away,” he said, explaining that he also experienced low grade nausea as one of the side effects. He also cautioned users that they run the risk of loose skin from too much weight loss on the drug, and that people absolutely shouldn’t drink on it.
Dubrow is among a handful of Hollywood types ― including Oprah Winfrey and Sharon Osbourne ― who have spoken about their own experiences with a weight loss drug, whether it be Ozempic, or other versions like Wegovy and Mounjaro.
While Osbourne has stayed transparent about her weight loss journey, she has also been open about the side effects of using Ozempic to stay slim.
“I’m too gaunt and I can’t put any weight on,” Osbourne said in an eye-opening interview with the Daily Mail last November. “I want to, because I feel I’m too skinny. I’m under 100 pounds and I don’t want to be. Be careful what you wish for.”
“My warning is don’t give it to teenagers, it’s just too easy,” she explained. “You can lose so much weight and it’s easy to become addicted to that, which is very dangerous. I couldn’t stop losing weight and now I’ve lost 42 pounds and I can’t afford to lose any more.”