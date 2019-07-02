Videos of British action movie star Jason Statham and U.S. singer-songwriter John Mayer nailing the social media “Bottle Cap Challenge” are truly beautiful to behold.

Both spin-kick loosely fitted tops off bottles in footage they shared to Instagram this week. Here’s Statham’s clip:

And Mayer’s:

The stars are the latest famous faces to take part in the social media challenge, reportedly inspired by this video from Kazakh Taekwondo champion Farabi Davletchin:

Others who have owned the challenge, and then thrown down the gauntlet for friends and rivals to take part, include mixed martial arts stars Max Holloway and Conor McGregor and musician Diplo.

Some people, however, have put their own amusing spin on the online contest.

Be curious my friends! #challengeaccepted #bottlecapchallenge Passing this on to our guy @JohnMayer …. hey John if you can’t complete this challenge @erlsn and I decided you have to come to Hawaii after your tour and kick it with us until you complete it! 🦶🍾😅 🙏⚡🤙 👊 pic.twitter.com/gLWn0dpOzV — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) June 28, 2019

After seeing the @blessedmma challenge I not only decided to give it a go, but to raise the bar in opening a @monsterenergy can 😈.

Sorry Max. I remember the first time I threw a spinning kick 🤣. #monsterenergy #bottlecapchallenge #shitjustgotreal pic.twitter.com/020oJaLTTt — John Wayne Parr (@johnwayneparr) July 1, 2019

My boy @teamslaughterhouse203 said it best

Call outs are Mandatory Conor it’s on you #teamslaughterhouse @TheNotoriousMMA @John_Kavanagh pic.twitter.com/OxgMQ0VYmD — Dennis Buzukja (@DennisBuzukja) June 29, 2019

