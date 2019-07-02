Videos of British action movie star Jason Statham and U.S. singer-songwriter John Mayer nailing the social media “Bottle Cap Challenge” are truly beautiful to behold.
Both spin-kick loosely fitted tops off bottles in footage they shared to Instagram this week. Here’s Statham’s clip:
And Mayer’s:
The stars are the latest famous faces to take part in the social media challenge, reportedly inspired by this video from Kazakh Taekwondo champion Farabi Davletchin:
Others who have owned the challenge, and then thrown down the gauntlet for friends and rivals to take part, include mixed martial arts stars Max Holloway and Conor McGregor and musician Diplo.
Some people, however, have put their own amusing spin on the online contest.
Check out the videos below:
We’ll update this article with new videos as they are shared online.