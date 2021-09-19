Bowen Yang Sparkles On Emmys Red Carpet In Silver Platform Heels

Bowen Yang brought a flash of disco style to the 2021 Emmy Awards with some truly out-of-this-world footwear.
The “Saturday Night Live” star turned up to Sunday’s ceremony in a double-breasted Zegna suit accessorized with a floral Tiffany & Co. brooch. The highlight of his look, however, was a pair of sparkling silver platform heels, designed by New York-based brand Syro. The label is a favorite for queer celebrities.
Not surprisingly, Yang’s footwear won raves from fans on social media.
“Bowen yang can stomp on me with those SHOES,” one person wrote. Added another: “I want Bowen Yang to win tonight for a lot of reasons. But now I SPECIFICALLY need to see how these shoes handle stairs.”
Yang, 30, was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his work on “SNL,” which includes his skits portraying a would-be SoulCycle instructor, the iceberg that sank the Titanic and famously acerbic author Fran Lebowitz.