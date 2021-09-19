Bowen Yang Sparkles On Emmys Red Carpet In Silver Platform Heels

Bowen Yang brought a flash of disco style to the 2021 Emmy Awards with some truly out-of-this-world footwear.

The “Saturday Night Live” star turned up to Sunday’s ceremony in a double-breasted Zegna suit accessorized with a floral Tiffany & Co. brooch. The highlight of his look, however, was a pair of sparkling silver platform heels, designed by New York-based brand Syro. The label is a favorite for queer celebrities.

Bowen Yang arrives at the Emmys and shows off his sky-high silver heels. https://t.co/p20zlYf3LC pic.twitter.com/DRCXvPVkoG — Variety (@Variety) September 19, 2021

Not surprisingly, Yang’s footwear won raves from fans on social media.

“Bowen yang can stomp on me with those SHOES,” one person wrote. Added another: “I want Bowen Yang to win tonight for a lot of reasons. But now I SPECIFICALLY need to see how these shoes handle stairs.”

Rich Fury via Getty Images Bowen Yang wore silver platform heels by Syro.

Rich Fury via Getty Images Bowen Yang attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards.

Yang, 30, was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his work on “SNL,” which includes his skits portraying a would-be SoulCycle instructor, the iceberg that sank the Titanic and famously acerbic author Fran Lebowitz.