Bowen Yang's Drag Version Of Lying George Santos Crashes 'SNL's' Fox Sports

The bros on “Saturday Night Live’s” version of “Fox Sports” just wanted to talk football in a post-game cold open after the actual NFC division face off between the New York Giants (7) and Philadelphia Eagles (38).

But Bowen Yang got right down to raking serial liar New York Rep. George Santos — in drag.

Yang, first in a sweater, sports jacket and glasses reporting from the field, announced he’s “proud to be the first African-American quarterback to ever dunk a football” — just one of his amazing fabulist accomplishments on the grid iron.

One thing he hasn’t done, as reported in the media, is “do drag in Brazil under the name Kitara Ravache,” he insisted — even though Kitara is “very, very good at it and won many, many pageants,” he emphasized.

Then Yang’s Santos popped up in a low-cut red dress, dark hair down. “I’m Kitara Ravache!” Yang declared, and announced his “real stats” — Death drops, 26. Duck walks, 19. Wigs snatched, infinity” and an “award for tightest tuck.”

Reality nearly met comedy theme earlier in the day when the real Santos, responding to another question about his alleged days in drag, responded that he was just having “fun at a festival.”