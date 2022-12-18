Bowen Yang's Kid-Attacking Krampus Just Wants To Feel Good About Himself On 'SNL'

Bowen Yang pulled off another one of his surreal, peering-into-the soul characterizations of a fantasy (or nightmare) creature as he stared down the abomination of Krampus on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend.

Krampus is a demon in European Alpine folklore who rises from hell to scare, beat and even eat bad children at Christmas.

He’s just not feeling it this year, Yang’s Krampus told Colin Jost on “Weekend Update.”

“What am I doing? I just turned 936. These should be the best years of my life,” he said. “Then I think about my dad at my age, and he was already one of the original gays at Sodom and he was married!”

“Brené Brown has this great quote about shame,” Yang’s character said. “She says that it’s the feeling that people are saying hurtful things about you when you leave the room. And I was like, ‘Wow.’ That really resonated with me.”

He complained about people in Bavaria dressing up like Krampus. “Think about what you’re doing for five seconds,” he complained. “You’re making fun of my body, you’re making fun of my livelihood, and, I’m sorry, my culture is not your costume.”

He admitted, “What I do for work isn’t great. But it’s like my therapist always says, ‘Krampus, your job is to punish children, not yourself.’” (His therapist is Ghislaine Maxwell, who “commutes” to the underworld.)

There’s plenty more.

Check it out here:

Krampus is burnt out pic.twitter.com/8eSZNc7XP8 — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) December 18, 2022