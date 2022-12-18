What's Hot

Comeback-King Vikings Set NFL Rally Record In Win Vs. Colts

TSA Raising Fines After Finding Record Guns In Carry-On Luggage

Central Park Attacker Yells 'Kanye 2024' In Antisemitic Attack

CNN's Jim Acosta Slams Elon Musk's Fascination With Location-Sharing 'Fantasy'

Making His Mom Laugh Made Austin Butler An Actor, 'Elvis' Spills In Teary 'SNL' Monologue

Iran Authorities Arrest Actress Of Oscar-Winning Movie After Instagram Post

North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Into Waters Off Its East Coast

Buffalo Bills Clinch 4th Straight Playoff Berth In Snow-Filled Win Over Dolphins

Salma Hayek Dishes On Lap Dance From Channing Tatum in Third 'Magic Mike' Movie

Snow Pummels Parts Of Northeast; Thousands Without Power

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Mother Breaks Silence After His Death With Heartbreaking Message

Beloved Mountain Lion P-22 Euthanized After Likely Being Hit By Vehicle

Entertainment
ChristmasSNLcolin jostweekend updateBowen Yang

Bowen Yang's Kid-Attacking Krampus Just Wants To Feel Good About Himself On 'SNL'

“What am I doing? I just turned 936. These should be the best years of my life,” mused Yang's Krampus.
Mary Papenfuss

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Bowen Yang pulled off another one of his surreal, peering-into-the soul characterizations of a fantasy (or nightmare) creature as he stared down the abomination of Krampus on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend.

Krampus is a demon in European Alpine folklore who rises from hell to scare, beat and even eat bad children at Christmas.

He’s just not feeling it this year, Yang’s Krampus told Colin Jost on “Weekend Update.”

“What am I doing? I just turned 936. These should be the best years of my life,” he said. “Then I think about my dad at my age, and he was already one of the original gays at Sodom and he was married!”

“Brené Brown has this great quote about shame,” Yang’s character said. “She says that it’s the feeling that people are saying hurtful things about you when you leave the room. And I was like, ‘Wow.’ That really resonated with me.”

He complained about people in Bavaria dressing up like Krampus. “Think about what you’re doing for five seconds,” he complained. “You’re making fun of my body, you’re making fun of my livelihood, and, I’m sorry, my culture is not your costume.”

He admitted, “What I do for work isn’t great. But it’s like my therapist always says, ‘Krampus, your job is to punish children, not yourself.’” (His therapist is Ghislaine Maxwell, who “commutes” to the underworld.)

There’s plenty more.

Check it out here:

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Mary Papenfuss - Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community