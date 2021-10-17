Bowen Yang Does Hilarious 'SNL' Take On An Oompa Loompa Coming Out

“Oh my God,” says Yang. “You just outed me on national television.”

All Yang wanted to do was read a press statement about the Oompa Loompa crew going on strike because of horrible working conditions at Wonka’s chocolate factory.

“Now I guess I gotta call my parents,” he says. “They live in Loompa-land. It’s not as progressive as here. They like just got ‘Will & Grace.’ It’s gonna be a conversation.”

He tries to get on with his statement, but some of the descriptions suddenly seem a bit too titillating.

“This twink Wonka or Twonka may look as yummy as lickable wallpaper, but make no mistake, he is ...” he begins again to read. “You know what? Actually, Colin, you just did me a huge favor, because now I can be honest — about absolutely everything.”

