Boxer Patrick Day In Coma 'Fighting For His Life' After Knockout

Boxer Patrick Day is in “extremely critical condition” and remains in a coma after being knocked out by defending champion Charles Conwell during a USBA super welterweight title bout on Saturday in Chicago, Day’s management team said Sunday.
Conwell pummeled Day with a right hand that stunned him and then floored the challenger with a left hook in the 10th round, The Associated Press wrote. Day had been knocked down twice already.
WARNING: Graphic images in the video below.
Day, 27, from Freeport, Long Island, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with a “traumatic brain injury,” according to DiBella Entertainment, his management team. He suffered seizures on the way and underwent emergency surgery, ESPN reported.
“Patrick’s condition is extremely grave,” Day’s trainer, Joe Higgins, told Newsday Sunday. “He is fighting for his life. That’s all we can really say right now.”
Day was an alternate on the 2012 Olympic team, ESPN noted.
He has a record of 17-4-1 with six victories coming by knockout. Saturday marked the second time he had lost by knockout.