Boxer Patrick Day In Coma 'Fighting For His Life' After Knockout

Boxer Patrick Day is in “extremely critical condition” and remains in a coma after being knocked out by defending champion Charles Conwell during a USBA super welterweight title bout on Saturday in Chicago, Day’s management team said Sunday.

Conwell pummeled Day with a right hand that stunned him and then floored the challenger with a left hook in the 10th round, The Associated Press wrote. Day had been knocked down twice already.

WARNING: Graphic images in the video below.