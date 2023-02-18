What's Hot

Jack Nicholson's Estranged Daughter Tessa Gourin Speaks Up About Fatherless Childhood

Machine Gun Kelly's Guitarist Issues Fiery Statement After Cheating Claims

Clinic To Open Near Ohio Derailment As Health Worries Linger

MSNBC Host Rips Tucker Carlson And Fox News: They're Calling 'Viewers Idiots'

Fox News Hosts Pushed Election Lies To Improve Ratings, Court Docs Allege

Paris Hilton Makes Surprising Confession About Her Sexuality Before Meeting Husband

Opinion: How The Melding Of American Politics And Reality TV Broke Our Moral Compass

Chinese Billionaire Banker Goes Missing During Ominous Government Crackdown On Tech

Rick Scott Backtracks On ‘Rescue America’ Plan After Social Security, Medicare Criticism

Company Employed At Least 102 Kids In U.S. Meatpacking Plants, Investigators Find

23 Of The Funniest Tweets About Cats And Dogs This Week

Medieval Times Scrambles To Fly In Knights From Other Castles Amid Strike

U.S. NewsFlorida

Boy, 11, Dies Of Infection After Sprained Ankle: Family

Florida fifth grader Jesse Brown was first injured while using a treadmill in January.
AP

WINTER PARK, Fla. (AP) — An 11-year-old Florida boy died just days after a sprained ankle led to a flesh-eating bacterial infection, family members said.

Jesse Brown, a fifth grader at Lakemont Elementary School in Winter Park, was injured while using a treadmill last month, his cousin, Megan Brown, told local news outlets. Winter Park is located just north of Orlando.

Megan Brown said the family noticed the boy’s leg was covered in reddish-purple bruises a few days after the accident and that the bruises were the first sign of strep-A. She said the bacteria entered his bloodstream and eventually shut down his organs. Jesse was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and died a few days after that, his cousin said.

“In my mind, I was in complete disbelief,” she told WOFL. “I was like, ‘He’ll be fine. This could never happen to our family.’”

The Foundation for Orange County Public Schools has started a memorial fund for Jesse to help his family with hospital and funeral expenses. The foundation said Jesse had attended Lakemont Elementary since kindergarten and was member of the school’s safety patrol.

“Jesse was kind and compassionate, looked out for others, adventurous, and truly an amazing friend and classmate,” the foundation said in a statement. “He also knew how to make the most of fun times with friends outside and lived life to the fullest with his BMX and dirt bike racing.”

Related

Florida
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Popular in the Community