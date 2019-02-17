11-Year-Old Arrested At School After Refusing To Stand For The Pledge

Thinkstock Images via Getty Images A sixth-grader in Florida was arrested following a confrontation at his school with his teacher over his refusal to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance.

The Florida boy was charged with disrupting a school function and resisting arrest without violence on Feb. 4 after allegedly threatening his substitute teacher at Lawton Chiles Middle Academy in Lakeland following an argument, Patch reported.

“The student became disruptive and the teacher contacted school administrators for assistance,” Kyle Kennedy, a spokesman for Polk County Public Schools, told the news outlet. “The school’s resource deputy also became involved.”

Kennedy added that students are not required to stand for the pledge, which he said the teacher was apparently not aware of. She will no longer be employed at any of Polk County’s schools, he said.

A Lakeland police spokesman confirmed the charges against the boy to HuffPost but declined to provide a copy of the arrest report because of his age.

According to local station Bay News 9, which obtained a copy of the report, the sixth-grader called the American flag racist and the national anthem offensive to black people.

The teacher asked him: “Why if it was so bad here he did not go to another place to live.”

He replied: “They brought me here.”

She then suggested that he “can always go back.”

The teacher reportedly said she called the school’s office because she “did not want to continue dealing with him.” A school resource officer then placed him under arrest after he refused to follow multiple commands.

He was taken to a juvenile detention center and suspended for three days, Bay News 9 reported.

The boy’s mother, Dhakira Talbot, has meanwhile spoken out against the teacher’s behavior and has insisted that the charges against him be dropped.

“She was wrong. She was way out of place,” she told Bay News 9. “If she felt like there was an issue with my son not standing for the flag, she should’ve resolved that in a way different manner than she did.”

Similar demonstrations of refusing to stand during the national anthem have become increasingly common, particularly since then-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began taking a knee during the anthem in 2016 to protest police brutality and racial injustice in the United States.