An 11-year-old New Jersey boy died in Brooklyn Tuesday night, and authorities are investigating whether cooked fish was the cause.

Camron Jean-Pierre, who had a known allergy to fish, became sick at his grandmother’s home after reportedly smelling the aroma of some cooked cod.

It doesn’t appear that the boy consumed the cod, but he may have had an allergic reaction to the smell, police told WPIX TV.

Camron’s father, Steven Jean-Pierre, said he and his son planned to spend the day with the boy’s grandma in Brooklyn, but arrived just as she was cooking fish.

“It just so happens they was cooking it when we came in,” Jean-Pierre told the New York Post. “Usually he don’t get nothing that severe.”

Although Camron was quickly hooked up to a medical device, he lost consciousness and couldn’t be revived even after he was taken to a local hospital, according to the New York Daily News.

Camron’s dad told the paper his son’s last words were “Daddy, I love you,” followed by two kisses.

The city medical examiner is still investigating the official cause of death, but no criminality was immediately suspected, according to the Post.

The American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology specifically warns that people suffering from fish allergies should stay out of places where fish is being cooked, “as proteins may be released into the air during cooking.”

Fish allergy symptoms include hives, nausea, headaches and anaphylaxis, according to Inside Edition.