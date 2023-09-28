Brutal ‘Boy Math’ Meme Skewers Men's Illogical Reasoning For Problematic Behavior

LOADING ERROR LOADING

The common denominator here is that women are funny … and frustrated with misogyny.

A new meme dubbed “boy math” has taken over X, formerly Twitter, in the past week. The meme is a very pointed response to men who criticized a lighthearted meme called “girl math.”

Last month, “girl math” went viral after a 28-year-old TikToker named Samantha Jane poked fun at herself for the way she justified some of her purchases.

“I got a Starbucks today that was $4.90, [but] anything under $5 feels like it’s pretty much free. Girl math,” she says in her TikTok. ”[If I] return something at Zara for $50 [and] bought something else for $100, it only cost me $50. Girl math.”

Jane’s self-aware skewering of the mental gymnastics she uses to explain her overspending struck a chord with other women, who began posting their own takes on “girl math.”

let’s talk about girl math.



paid in cash? free.



paid w/ my credit card & someone gave me cash? I made money.



if Sephora has a 20% off sale I am losing money if I don’t buy what I need at that time.



if i have $7500 in my account, & only spent $500, i didn’t spend any money. https://t.co/eS0CSGNt8B — coffee bae (@iamsashakae) August 12, 2023

girl math is not paying the $15 for shipping instead spending another $30 to get the free shipping — bianica is seeing louis (@lttlefreakharry) August 16, 2023

Yet, once the “girl math” trend took off, some men saw it as an opportunity to begin attacking women for frivolous spending instead of appreciating a meme about rationales gone awry.

Women: “sometimes I rationalize my overspending by pretending it’s free if I use cash lol”



Men: YOU DUMB BITCH THATS STUPID HOES DONT KNOW MATH I HATE BITCHES



Women: pic.twitter.com/wHbXMoL7IL — Grip Bayless (@talleyberrybaby) September 24, 2023

In response to the hate, some women began a new meme called “boy math” in retaliation.

Although “boy math” posts sometimes also involve numbers, they have generally taken on a more cutting tone by emphasizing the ridiculous ways some men rationalize being hypocritical, sexist, entitled and emotionally immature.

Boy math is wanting 0 kids, but having 0 condoms on hand. https://t.co/zDGCChyzIv — Domala Harris (@dom__dotty) September 25, 2023

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) even used the meme to take a dig or two at House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

Boy math is needing 15 attempts to count the votes correctly to become Speaker and then shutting down the government 9 months later — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 27, 2023

In short, the “boy math” meme is pretty brutal, and many online are loving how women flipped the script on men who took the “girl math” meme way too seriously.

girls were just being silly and making fun of themselves with girl math jokes but y'all wanted to be rude for no reason now look at you, the boy math drag is endless — jasminericegirl (@jasminericegirl) September 27, 2023

This girl math vs boy math thing will go down in the history books as proof that women are literally so much funnier than men 😭😭😭😭 — ✨Nai-Jelee✨ (@theeglamnaija) September 26, 2023

The Boy Math tweets make me so happy

I'm so glad women woke up and chose violence 💅🏾 — Ugali Sorceress 🧙🏾 (@JazzAsiroh) September 26, 2023

So, ladies, if there’s a man in your life whose explanations sound more like excuses, grab some yummy artisanal popcorn you definitely paid too much for and scroll on down.

Boy math is them not wanting to spend $10 on flowers cause they’ll die — Lo (@solodeauxleaux) September 25, 2023

Boy math is how 5’10” measures 6’ https://t.co/85djuD5Nql — rae (@RaeWitte) September 25, 2023

boy math is them wanting a prenup & they make 45k — 🍁 (@Hibzster) September 25, 2023

Boy math is being afraid of gold diggers when you only have 3 pairs of socks to your name. — inqilāb (@tastefullysaucy) September 26, 2023

Boy math is only having 1 pot, pan, spoon, fork, cup and plate and asking her when she going to come cook for you. — Supernova Momma (@SupernovaMomma) September 26, 2023

Boy math is putting on a jersey with another grown man's name on it every Sunday while mocking the Beyhive. https://t.co/o5L2nxneR8 — Thick & Thumping Cuntresse (@Wicked_Womanist) September 26, 2023

Boy math is having a 70inch tv but no dining table — cali 🍒 (@hashtagcali_) September 26, 2023

Boy math is thinking that calling a woman “fatherless” is an insult to women and not the men that failed their families — GINA DARLING (@MissGinaDarling) September 27, 2023

Boy math is giving your baby mom $107/month in child support and thinking it funded her trip to Aruba https://t.co/3yBH02hYh9 — Big Strap Energy (@d_la_reina) September 25, 2023

Boy math is waiting until her 18th birthday, and thinking that doesn’t make you a pedophile. — Feminist Witch 🌙 (@DonCorleANN) September 26, 2023

boy math is being 6 times more likely to abandon their wives with terminal or chronic illness and then crying about male loneliness — schreb (@Schrebetwittig) September 27, 2023

boy math is calling all your exes "crazy" when you're the common abusive denominator. — Wagatwe Wanjuki 🇰🇪 🇧🇸 (@wagatwe) September 26, 2023

Boy math is wanting a partner to mother you, and still wanting to be the man of the house. #BoyMath — Cha Cha Noir (@moor_chanoir) September 27, 2023

Boy math is being surprised that Taylor Swift’s net worth is 25x more than Travis Kelce. — Charlotte Clymer 🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) September 27, 2023

boy math is when he does the oil changes and snow shoveling and she does the cooking and laundry and he decides they have equal workloads because they both do two chores — Janel Comeau (@VeryBadLlama) September 26, 2023

Boy math is never raising the minimum wage but still expecting Americans to keep up with the cost of living. — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) September 27, 2023

