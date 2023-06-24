'Boy Meets World' Star Danielle Fishel Recalls 'Creepy' Experiences With Older Men On Set

ABC Photo Archives / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Fishel added, “Even directly to me, I had people tell me they had my 18th birthday on their calendar. I had a male executive, I did a calendar at 16, and he specifically told me he had a certain calendar month in his bedroom. And at the time, my first thought was a little bit like … oh … but the immediate thought after that was, 'Yes, because we are peers and this is how you relate to peers.'”