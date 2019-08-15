'Boy Meets World' Star Ben Savage Meets Danielle Fishel's Baby Boy

Set your nostalgia dial to the ’90s and grab a helmet (life’s tough, remember?) because this “Boy Meets World” reunion is one for the ages.

Former co-stars Ben Savage and Danielle Fishel, who grew up right in front of our eyes on the beloved ABC sitcom, have stayed friends all these years and are celebrating life’s milestones together.

Nearly two months after welcoming her son Adler Lawrence Karp, Fishel introduced the newborn to her one-time screen partner, sharing a sweet snap of Savage holding the baby on Instagram Wednesday.

“The original Boy came to meet our boy,” she captioned the photo, adding a heart emoji.

Fishel added a robot emoji over baby Adler, as she and husband Jensen Karp previously said they’ve made the “tough” decision to respect the child’s privacy and keep his face off social media.

“We are two people who made a conscious choice to be in the public eye and share what would normally be private moments with the public. Adler isn’t capable of making that choice for himself and until he is, we’ve decided to shield him from places where strangers can comment on him,” Fishel explained in a separate Instagram post earlier this week. “It wasn’t an easy decision for us. We both love social media and sharing special moments in our lives.”

The actress gave birth to her son on June 24 ― almost a month earlier than the due date. After doctors discovered the child had “unexplained fluid in both of his lung cavities,” he spent three weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles before coming home.

Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images Danielle Fishel and husband Jensen Karp.

Fishel has kept her fans looped in about the highs and lows of her motherhood journey, describing the early health scare as a “nightmare.”

But she’s since adjusted to mom life with her happy and healthy baby.

“The house is a mess, I have a stye on my left eye, I haven’t showered in two days, I can’t remember when I did anything (when did we change his diaper last? What time did I pump?), @jensenkarp and I now take baby night shifts where we pass each other like zombies on a mission, and they are some of the best days of my life,” she captioned a photo of the newborn’s little legs in July.

And while Savage is seemingly the first “Boy Meets World” co-star to have some face time with her son, we’re sure the rest of the gang will be over in no time, as the cast has remained in touch over the years.

The crew ― many of whom reprised their roles for the Disney Channel reboot “Girl Meets World” in 2014 ― most recently reunited at the MegaCon in Orlando, Florida, this past May.