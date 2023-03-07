What's Hot

Veterans Group To Pentagon: Ban Fox News On Military Bases

‘Daily Show’ Guest Host Marlon Wayans Exposes Donald Trump Jr.’s Weirdest Habit

Florence Pugh Wore Only A Thong Under Her See-Through Skirt At Paris Fashion Week

Seth Meyers Thinks This Trump Nickname For DeSantis Is The 'F**king Winner’

White House Press Secretary Shades Marianne Williamson, And Reporters Crack Up

GOP Congressman Matt Rosendale Poses With Neo-Nazis

Man Accused Of Trying To Open Jet's Door, Stab Flight Attendant With Spoon

Boston Red Sox 3rd Baseman Justin Turner Needs 16 Stitches After Pitch Hits Face

Gigi Hadid Shares Her Feelings On Being A Nepo Baby

Thousands Of Pro-Trump Bots Are Attacking Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley

Notre Dame Cathedral Gets A Reopen Date After Years Of Reconstruction

8 Foods You Should Never Try To Cook In A Cast Iron Skillet

PoliticsCaliforniaDemocratic Partyu.s. congress

'Boy Meets World' Star Ben Savage Officially Announces Run For Congress

“I’m running for Congress because it’s time to restore faith in government," announced Savage.
Marco Margaritoff

Trends Reporter

“Boy Meets World” star Ben Savage officially launched his campaign for Congress on Monday with a pitch for what his potential leadership would bring to the 30th District of California.

Savage filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission in January to run for Congress as a Democrat in 2024. He is seeking the House seat currently held by Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, who announced in late December that he is running for Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s Senate seat.

Savage, who made a failed bid for the West Hollywood City Council in 2022, detailed on Monday why he’s running for office.

“I’m running for Congress because it’s time to restore faith in government by offering reasonable, innovative and compassionate solutions to our country’s most pressing issues,” the actor wrote on Instagram.

“And it’s time for new and passionate leaders who can help move our country forward,” he continued. “Leaders who want to see the government operating at maximum capacity, unhindered by political divisions and special interests.”

While Savage remains best known as a child star, he interned under Sen. Arlen Specter (R-Pa.) in 2003 and studied political science at Stanford University.

The self-described union member wrote on Instagram that his relatives have served the “country and community” and that he’s “standing up for what is right” by running for Congress. He wrote that he plans on “ensuring equality and expanding opportunities for all” if he wins in 2024.

Savage’s website states that his primary focuses are resources for veterans, thorough psychological evaluations of police officers, increased community safety standards, and long-term solutions to the housing and homelessness crisis in his state.

Thirty percent of the homeless people in the U.S. were residing in California as of 2022, according to the Public Policy Institute of California, a nonprofit think tank.

Although Savage submitted his filings in January, a representative for the actor told ABC News that he was “focused on his upcoming wedding” and “still making decisions.” He had posted a selfie a week prior with his fiancée, Tessa Angermeier, with the caption: “The best is yet to come.”

The general election will take place on Nov. 5, 2024.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Marco Margaritoff - Trends Reporter

Trends Reporter

Popular in the Community