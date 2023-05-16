What's Hot

Woman Sues Rudy Giuliani, Saying He Coerced Her Into Sex, Owes Her $2 Million In Unpaid Wages

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Claims Trump Is Best Debater Since Lincoln

Bear Stuck In A Tree Keeps Traverse City, Michigan, In Suspense On Mother's Day

Florida Teen Survives After Getting Bitten By Shark, Punching It In The Face

How The Media Made A Villain Out Of Jordan Neely

Maren Morris Zings 'Recently Unemployed' Tucker Carlson In Poignant GLAAD Speech

Where To Get Martha Stewart's Swimwear Looks From Her 'SI' Cover

Florida Teacher Investigated After Showing Kids Disney Movie With Gay Character

Joe Biden Watches Granddaughter Maisy Biden Graduate From UPenn

Ron DeSantis Mocked For Ignoring Real Reason For GOP's Recent Losses

Prosecutor Ends Probe Of FBI's Trump-Russia Investigation With Harsh Criticism, But No New Charges

Pair Charged With Playing Hitler Speeches On Train Intercom

U.S. NewsMichiganslingshotalpena

Boy Uses Slingshot To Save 8-Year-Old Sister From Backyard Abduction, Police Say

The girl’s 13-year-old brother hit her alleged attacker in the head and chest using a slingshot in Alpena, Michigan.
AP

ALPENA, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan girl was able to escape an attempted kidnapping when her brother used a slingshot to strike the would-be attacker, authorities said this week.

Mlive.com reports that the Michigan State Police arrested the accused assailant in the city of Alpena on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old’s name has not been released though he has been charged as an adult with one count of attempted kidnapping/child enticement, one count of attempted assault to do great bodily harm less than murder, and one count of assault and battery.

A Michigan girl was able to escape an attempted kidnapping when her brother used a slingshot to strike the would-be attacker, authorities said this week.
A Michigan girl was able to escape an attempted kidnapping when her brother used a slingshot to strike the would-be attacker, authorities said this week.
Javier Zayas Photography via Getty Images

Michigan State Police said in a news release that the 8-year-old girl was in her backyard when the alleged assailant came out of the woods, grabbed her and covered her mouth.

Authorities said the girl’s brother, 13, hit the alleged attacker in the head and chest using a slingshot.

Police later arrested the 17-year-old based on another family member’s description of the suspect.

Authorities also said the teenager had visible wounds from the slingshot.

Go To Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close