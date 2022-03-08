Boycott Calls Intensify For Companies Still Open For Business In Russia

Major global companies, including PepsiCo and McDonald’s, are under growing pressure to quit doing business in Russia as Vladimir Putin continues his country’s war on Ukraine.

Apple halted sales in Russia, Nike and Ikea closed their stores in the country, and Mastercard and Visa suspended their services there. But some large companies, such as PepsiCo and McDonald’s, have made no statements condemning the war and have continued business as usual.

McDonald’s has 847 restaurants in Russia, and says on its website that operations in Ukraine and Russia amount to approximately 9% of worldwide sales and 3% of profit.

Russia accounts for over 4% of PepsiCo’s sales, according to The New York Times.

New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli warned several companies, including McDonald’s and PepsiCo, of “significant and growing legal, compliance, operational, human rights and personnel, and reputational risks,” attached with doing business in Russia, according to Reuters.

DiNapoli, who oversees the $258.1 billion New York State Common Retirement Fund, wrote in letters to the companies on Friday that reassessing operations in Russia “would address various investment risks associated with the Russian market and play an important role in condemning Russia’s role in fundamentally undermining the international order that is vital to a strong and healthy global economy.”

McDonald’s and PepsiCo did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Other Western-based brands, including Coca-Cola, Starbucks, and Burger King, also have attracted criticism for continuing to operate in Russia.

Actor Sean Penn, who recently returned to the U.S. after filming a documentary on the Russian invasion in Ukraine, called on Americans to boycott those brands.

“Until Coca-Cola, PepsiCo & McDonalds suspend business in Russia, American citizens have a very safe & simple way to stand with Ukraine,” Penn tweeted. “Any among us can suspend our purchases of their products & ask our friends to consider doing the same.”

Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba over the weekend called out Shell Oil for buying Russian crude oil.

“One question to @Shell: doesn’t Russian oil smell Ukrainian blood for you?” Kuleba wrote on Twitter Friday. “I call on all conscious people around the globe to demand multinational companies to cut all business ties with Russia.”

I am told that Shell discretely bought some Russian oil yesterday. One question to @Shell: doesn’t Russian oil smell Ukrainian blood for you? I call on all conscious people around the globe to demand multinational companies to cut all business ties with Russia. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 5, 2022

Shell announced on Tuesday it would stop buying oil and natural gas from Russia, and said it would close its service stations in the country.