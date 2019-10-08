This Guy's Homemade Gift For Girlfriend With Anxiety Is So Darn Sweet

Denisha Bracey/@denixsha Denisha Bracey and Riley Rankin are lucky to have each other.

One man gave his girlfriend an anniversary present with a big dose of love.

Denisha Bracey of Halifax, Nova Scotia, had been dealing with anxiety and panic attacks over the summer — mental health issues she first began facing as a teenager. Her boyfriend, Riley Rankin, was right by her side, offering support on those difficult days.

For their second anniversary on July 24, Rankin surprised Bracey with a truly thoughtful present: a personalized prescription bottle filled with “love pills.”

Denisha Bracey/@denixsha The attention to detail is so sweet.

“Every pill capsule is filled with a little note that says something loving or sweet, something that will make me happy, or a good quality about me,” Bracey wrote in a now-viral Facebook post that she first shared in July.

Denisha Bracey/@denixsha Rankin rolled up the handwritten notes and placed them in empty pill capsules.

Some examples of the handwritten notes include “You should run for Miss Universe because DAMN,” “Be proud of yourself, you are amazing and think of all the things you’ve accomplished!” and “Your positivity is so refreshing and inspiring.”

Denisha Bracey/@denixsha One of the notes read: "You have the ability to make everyone around you happy."

When she first saw the gift, Bracey told HuffPost, she was “very confused” because she thought Rankin was giving her medication. But when she realized what it actually was, she was beyond touched by the gesture.

“Once I read the label and opened it up, I was really overwhelmed because I couldn’t believe he took the time to make such a wonderful gift for me,” she said. “We love making each other DIY gifts but this is definitely the best one yet! I cried a lot!”

Denisha Bracey/@denixsha Rankin and Bracey recently celebrated their second anniversary.