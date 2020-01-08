16 People Who Absolutely Went The Extra Mile For Their Partners

Sure, you could make a dinner reservation or buy flowers to show your significant other how much you love them. Or you could be really, really extra.
Below, we shine a light on 16 people who went the extra mile ― nay, the proverbial 500 miles ― to impress the ones they love.
My girlfriend loves her dog so I got her a blanket of her dog and her dog a blanket of her. pic.twitter.com/UCQWebo7Bf— Daily Doggo (@DailyCuteDoggo) June 2, 2017
my dad used to get so mad every time my mom would come home w a new coffee mug (she likes to collect them) and her new bf literally built her a wall to display her collection. this is why we don’t settle for loser boys, ladies!!!!! pic.twitter.com/BZQmfcVHuC— Ana Stanowick (@AnaStanowick_) June 13, 2019
he showed up with flowers for my mom, grandma, & two aunts😢 what did i do to deserve him pic.twitter.com/BLr0nrBm5k— grace honnah (@gracehonnah) May 14, 2017
I’ve learned more about love from watching my dad reluctantly rearrange the living room so my mom can make snow angel boomerangs for her 29 Instagram followers than anything else in life pic.twitter.com/nMHdWtY0dE— Taylor Burkhalter (@TLBurkhalter) December 24, 2017
in the midst of sadness, my doorbell rang just now & i received a package. my partner, who lives in Seattle, saw me tweet about wanting a beauty advent calendar, so went to sephora, bought products, made me one & sent it to me. what a beautiful person. i’m crying in happiness 🥰 pic.twitter.com/4GVmgNSTvM— sharan dhaliwal 🔪 (@peatreebojangle) December 13, 2019
I told my boyfriend to show me pictures of my outfits that I ordered and I for sure was not expecting this... pic.twitter.com/98gKpOKzvc— Gigi🍒 (@gisexllee) July 31, 2019
my mom is sad about turning 54 tomorrow, so my dad went to the store & got 54 roses & wrote 54 reasons why he loves her to surprise her with when she wakes up tomorrow morning 😭🙌💗 pic.twitter.com/qoxOUvcW9o— soil❄️ (@kenziejawns) January 7, 2020
i’ve been complaining that there are no swings in parks anymore, so he made me a swing :,) ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JFVygBOha8— ames (@aimeewithnoi) March 3, 2018
My bf knew my old plant stand had broken and I had no where to place my plants so he MADE me one!!!! 😭💖🌱💖💖🌵 pic.twitter.com/CsexyHhAxs— VIC (@cactusbabygurl) February 18, 2018
I told him I didn't like flowers, so he got me a bouquet of chicken nuggets, and I pretty much became the happiest girl on the planet pic.twitter.com/H6zLpud8wW— Annika Aguinaldo (@AnnikaAgs) January 22, 2017
This year, I made Nick a craft beer advent calendar, does this make me girlfriend of the year? pic.twitter.com/7PM6crpBAc— Julia Graybill (@JuliaGraybill) December 24, 2019
“Yellow is the color of happiness and that is all you have given me”— Maddie (@Madisonalyssa10) October 5, 2018
**boyfriend of the year** 💛🌼🤩 pic.twitter.com/Rgw8Tlj2zC
these past couple months my depression has been very sporadic and i’ve had really good & bad days out of nowhere. my girlfriend made me a calendar to track my moods to try and help and ive never felt more loved and understood in my entire life 😢😢 pic.twitter.com/QEqpq6wfGr— des the cat lady (@helloimdesiree) December 6, 2018
This guy being a husband of the year clearing the snow for his wife pic.twitter.com/DKgBENxe6Z— Welcome To Nature (@welcomet0nature) January 7, 2020
He’s a keeper if he does your skincare routine when u dead ✨ pic.twitter.com/Ey4UD5loOu— Shanika Silverio (@ShanikaSilverio) June 7, 2018
If you're not trying to be tangled up and hanging like this off a boat for me to have a great picture like this, I don't want you. pic.twitter.com/JmI3VTJCSd— Bougie Banton 🌻 (@_KingNeek) August 7, 2017