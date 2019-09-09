Celeb Stylist Brad Goreski Captures Gary Janetti's Riveting Eating Style In Video

Chances are, you’re not following celebrity stylist Brad Goreski on Instagram for food content. But you should be.

Everyone should follow the former “Fashion Police” cohost if only to witness the way his husband, television writer and Prince George meme expert Gary Janetti, examines and tastes his food with a discernment that’s entirely next level.

The couple spent Labor Day weekend in beautiful Provincetown, Massachusetts, where Goreski spent a good chunk of the trip closely documenting Janetti’s extremely particular dining style.

They hit up some P-Town favorites like Canteen (where Janetti gave the lobster roll his seal of approval, despite pondering whether the lobster is frozen) and Lobster Pot (where Janetti is decidedly less pleased with his meal).

Goreski also captures Janetti attempting to recreate what has been branded by fans of the couple as “The Gary,” Janetti’s usual Starbucks order of an iced mocha with two pumps of mocha, almond milk and no whip.

Like summer, Janetti’s culinary quips fade quickly on Goreski’s Instagram stories. Now, lucky for us, Goreski has immortalized them on his feed. It’s actually the second installment of the series ― Goreski documented Janetti’s eating habits during a trip to Italy earlier this summer.