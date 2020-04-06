Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker Perform Heartfelt Tribute To Kenny Rogers

COVID-19 wasn’t about to stop a celebration of country music Sunday night or a moving tribute to the late legend Kenny Rogers.

Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker performed Rogers’ hits “Lucille” and “The Gambler” online from their homes in different states to kick off the finale of “ACM Presents: Our Country.” The virtual program replaced the postponed 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards, which was originally scheduled to air on Sunday in Las Vegas.

The event is now set for September.

Luke Bryan wrapped up the tribute by performing Rogers’ “Coward of the County.”

“Thank you so much for all your musical contributions,” said Bryan. “We love you, buddy.”

The final homage featured footage of Rogers and Lionel Richie performing “Lady.”

“I found one of the greatest friends I ever had in my whole life,” Richie said. “The loss of him is tremendous on my heart. We lived so much life together. I want to say to all his fans: He enjoyed the ride.”

Rogers died on March 30 at the age of 81.

Earlier in the program, Paisley and Rucker performed “Mud on the Tires” and “Wagon Wheel” with Paisley sitting in the back of his pickup in Tennessee and Rucker resting in a rocking chair at his South Carolina home:

Check out some of the other performances here: