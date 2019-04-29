Trump Campaign Manager Names The Blue States He Plans To Turn Red In 2020

President Donald Trump’s campaign manager said they’re working to expand the map for 2020.

Brad Parscale named four states that he thinks the president could win next year that were lost in 2016 to Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

“In every single metric we’re looking at being bigger, better and badder than we were in 2016,” Parscale told CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday, adding that the campaign plans to more than double the number of volunteers, from 700,000 in 2015 to 1.6 million next year.

Part of that strategy, he said, will put some blue states into play. Specifically, Parscale thinks Trump could win Colorado, Nevada, New Hampshire and New Mexico. The four states combined would mean 24 electoral votes.

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale says the campaign believes New Mexico, New Hampshire, Nevada and Colorado could be flipped to Trump in 2020 https://t.co/H9n7JKbYS7 pic.twitter.com/uc4T7Pc6j0 — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 28, 2019

Colorado has voted Democratic in three straight presidential elections, with Clinton winning by 4.9 percentage points in 2016. Nevada has also voted Democratic in three elections but was much closer in 2016 with Clinton ahead by 2.4 points. New Mexico has gone Democratic in six of the last seven elections, with Clinton taking the state by 8.3 percentage points in 2016. New Hampshire has likewise voted Democratic in six of seven elections, but was far closer in 2016, with Clinton ahead of Trump by less than half a percentage point.

Parscale even suggested that Minnesota could be in play.

“We plan on being in Minnesota very soon,” he said.