Police Confiscated Brad Parscale’s Guns After His Wife Alleged Abuse

More details emerged Monday about the arrest of former Donald Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale, who surrendered to Florida police Sunday after his wife called 911 to say he was threatening to harm himself.

According to newly released reports from Fort Lauderdale police about Sunday’s arrest, officers confiscated 10 guns from the home he shares with his wife, Candice Parscale, who told police she and her husband had been arguing when he pulled out a handgun and loaded it.

She also reportedly told police that Parscale had been distressed and violent toward her in recent weeks.

“I noticed several large sized contusions on both of her arms, her cheek and forehead,” Detective Steven Smith wrote in his report, according to the Miami Herald. “When I asked how she received the bruising, [she] stated Brad Parscale hits her.”

He has since been involuntarily hospitalized, South Florida’s Sun Sentinel reported.

The police report also includes testimony from Candice Parscale that she heard a gunshot after she fled the house Sunday, but later said it could have simply been a car backfiring.

When officers reached Parscale on the phone out of concern he still might harm himself, he reportedly sounded drunk and refused to leave the house, according to the police report obtained by several media outlets. He was tackled and handcuffed when he eventually came outside with a beer in hand, and police took possession of two shotguns, two rifles, a .22 caliber revolver and five handguns from the home.

Parscale was Trump’s reelection campaign manager until July, when he was demoted to a senior adviser just four months ahead of the election amid the president’s lagging poll numbers and a disastrous rally in Oklahoma.

Need help? In the U.S., call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) for the National Domestic Violence Hotline.