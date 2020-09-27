Brad Parscale Reportedly Surrenders Himself To Police After Wife's 911 Call

Brad Parscale, President Donald Trump’s former reelection campaign manager, turned himself in to police custody in Florida on Sunday night after his wife called 911 to say he was threatening to harm himself, local media outlets reported.

Officials with the Fort Lauderdale Police Department told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel officers responded to the Parscale home after his wife said he had barricaded himself inside with access to multiple guns.

“We went out and it was very short,” Police Chief Karen Dietrich told the publication. “We went and got him help.”

The Sun-Sentinel added that Parscale did not threaten any police officers and went willingly with authorities before he was taken to a hospital for treatment. Local 10, an ABC affiliate, said Parscale was placed under the Baker Act, which allows police to detain anyone who is a potential threat to themselves or others.

Tim Murtaugh, the Trump campaign’s communications director, told NBC News later Sunday that the campaign was “ready to support him and his family in any way possible.”

“Brad Parscale is a member of our family and we all love him,” Murtaugh said in a statement to the publication.

Parscale was demoted in July — just four months before the election — amid the president’s lagging poll numbers and a disastrous rally in Oklahoma. The event was meant to “reboot” Trump’s campaign after a spate of shutdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic, but despite the president’s claims that just under a million people had requested tickets, only about 6,000 showed up.

He was replaced by Bill Stepien, a longtime political operative who worked for former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and had been working as Trump’s deputy campaign manager.

At the time of the shake-up, Trump praised Parscale, who he said had been with the president for “a very long time.”

“I look forward to having a big and very important second win together,” he said in July, noting Parscale would remain a senior adviser to the campaign. “This one should be a lot easier as our poll numbers are rising fast, the economy is getting better, vaccines and therapeutics will soon be on the way, and Americans want safe streets and communities!”

If you or someone you know needs help, call 1-800-273-8255 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. You can also text HOME to 741-741 for free, 24-hour support from the Crisis Text Line. Outside of the U.S., please visit the International Association for Suicide Prevention for a database of resources.