Brad Parscale Stepping Away From Trump Campaign To Deal With ‘Overwhelming Stress’

Brad Parscale, President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, said Wednesday that he would step away from the campaign and get help for “overwhelming stress” following an incident with police last weekend.

“I am stepping away from my company and any role in the campaign for the immediate future to focus on my family and get help dealing with the overwhelming stress,” Parscale told Politico in a statement.

The departure comes just days after Parscale submitted to police custody after his wife called 911 to say he had barricaded himself in their home Sunday with multiple guns and was threatening to harm himself. He was detained under Florida’s Baker Act, according to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, which allows authorities to detain anyone who is a potential threat to themselves or others.

Candice Parscale initially told police that her husband had hit her after officers asked how she got bruises on her arms, according to records obtained by the Sun-Sentinel. But she told Politico on Wednesday that her statements had been misinterpreted and that her husband hadn’t physically abused her.

“The statements I made on Sunday have been misconstrued, let it be clear my husband was not violent towards me that day or any day prior,” she told Politico.

Parscale was demoted in July as the president sought to jumpstart his campaign in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, lagging poll numbers and a disastrous rally in Oklahoma that saw far fewer attendees than the campaign had predicted. He was replaced by Bill Stepien, a longtime political operative who had been working as Trump’s deputy campaign manager.

Parscale had been serving in a diminished role with the campaign and has worked on digital projects and the Republican National Convention.

The Trump campaign said at the time of the incident that it was “ready to support him and his family in any way possible.”

“Brad Parscale is a member of our family and we all love him,” Tim Murtaugh, the Trump campaign’s communications director, said at the time.

If you or someone you know needs help, call 1-800-273-8255 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. You can also text HOME to 741-741 for free, 24-hour support from the Crisis Text Line. Outside of the U.S., please visit the International Association for Suicide Prevention for a database of resources.