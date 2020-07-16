‘Bye Bye Brad’: Twitter Users Mock Parscale After Trump Campaign Demotion

Brad Parscale is out as manager of President Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign ― and his critics couldn’t be happier about it.

Parscale, who will remain with the campaign, is being replaced by former Chris Christie operative Bill Stepien, who was fired after New Jersey’s Bridgegate retaliation scandal.

Parscale and his companies have taken in about $40 million from the Trump campaign, allowing him to rack up an eye-popping assortment of expensive properties and luxury cars.

But he’s also presided over a campaign in which the president is down by an average of 9.1 percentage points to his presumptive Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, according to the latest polling data from FiveThirtyEight.

The sinking numbers come after Parscale bragged in the spring that he spent three years building a “Death Star” of a political campaign ― a line many of his critics are using amid the news of his demotion:

Hey Brad- Comparing your campaign to the evil empire is spot-on, but I have to tell you: the Death Star had a slight design flaw & it won't end well for you.#Biden2020Landslide https://t.co/3NgD7FPH2B — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 16, 2020

Brad Parscale: From the Death Star to Dancing with the Stars — JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) July 16, 2020

evacuate? in their moment of triumph?https://t.co/px0oL8SjSf — Alex Burns (@alexburnsNYT) July 16, 2020

Don't let the Death Star door hit you in the ass on the way out, Brad. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) July 16, 2020

lol Death Star is trending bye bye Brad pic.twitter.com/lSWGBzFmA6 — The Mandalorian 🍦 (@BlackOmen2021) July 16, 2020

Bye Bye, #Brad. 👋🏽#ByeBrad



As my grandma says, no me alegro pero baya.

Lost in translation 🤷🏾‍♀️ but basically:

I don't rejoice but it was about damn time. https://t.co/FdNrXhEJwI — Areli E. Hernandez (@Areli_RLE) July 16, 2020

Imagine finding out you lost your job from a Facebook post.



Trump couldn’t even wait an hour to tweet it. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 16, 2020

Brad Parscale's Death Star just got blown up by TikTok. — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) July 16, 2020

No surprise, grifter Brad Parscale is officially out as the head of the “Trump Train Wreck.”



Bye, Felicia.👋🏼 https://t.co/N24I1iXPeE — Dr. Dena Grayson (@DrDenaGrayson) July 16, 2020

Weird that he didn’t work out. You’d think the face coozie would have done it. pic.twitter.com/R3Bn0u9ny4 — Schooley (@Rschooley) July 16, 2020

BREAKING - Bye Bye brad: Trump Demotes Brad Parscale, His Campaign Manager https://t.co/1yhLRrsyBm — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) July 16, 2020

Darn, @realDonaldTrump didn’t take my advice last month about not replacing Brad Parscale.



This is like rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic. https://t.co/LHi3V56k97 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) July 16, 2020

Brad.

Time to learn a new trade.

Ivanka can help. — Ryan Stiles (@WhoseRyanStiles) July 16, 2020

WILL YOU FIRE BRAD FOR ME? pic.twitter.com/UkIgCXjsLo — 𝚔𝚎𝚟𝚒𝚗 (@KevINthe406) July 16, 2020

Brad Parscale gets ejected from the Death Star BEFORE it gets destroyed by the Resistance, but only after he drained a TON of galactic credits from Darth Lamer. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) July 16, 2020

Parscale's grift game was strong. So strong he got the Trump campaign & RNC to spend $700,000 to run more than 4,400 ads promoting his own Facebook page and Insta. https://t.co/WpeUU7OLP1 — Melissa Ryan (@MelissaRyan) July 16, 2020

Yeah your buddy pressed fire alright. Bye Brad https://t.co/PaLEYzDVNO — Safari Mike (@JamboEveryone) July 16, 2020

Last one, I promise. pic.twitter.com/mKUzAv4UZu — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 16, 2020

BREAKING: Brad Parscale is out as Trump's campaign manager. Apparently there *is* a limit to how much you can grift in this administration (and it's a waterfront mansion, a pair of condos, a yacht and a Ferrari). — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) July 16, 2020

