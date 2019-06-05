Brad Pitt's Astronaut Tries To Save The World In 'Ad Astra' Trailer

A trailer for the space sci-fi drama “Ad Astra” appeared Wednesday, launching Brad Pitt into full hero mode as an astronaut.

Intrepid spaceman Roy McBride (Pitt) must travel into the cosmos to follow up on an extraterrestrial-seeking mission commanded by his father (Tommy Lee Jones). Roy is told that his pioneering pop “was experimenting with a highly classified material that could threaten our entire solar system. All life would be destroyed. We’re counting on you to find out what’s happening out there.”

No pressure!

McBride’s wife (Liv Tyler) already mentioned a “surge” that is creating chaos on Earth, so Roy better high-tail it into the stratosphere before it’s too late.

The film is scheduled to open Sept. 20 after previous release dates were scrubbed, Deadline previously reported.

Before shooting the film, director James Gray (“The Lost City of Z”) compared it to a literary classic.

“It’s kind of a ‘Heart of Darkness’ story about traveling to the outer edge of our solar system,” he said. “I have a lot of hopes for it but it is certainly ambitious.”

Watch the trailer above.