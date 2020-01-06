Brad Pitt Calls Ex Jennifer Aniston A 'Good Friend' At Golden Globes

It seems like two famous exes are officially “Friends” again.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston — who were married from 2000 to 2005 — were both nominated for Golden Globes Sunday night for their roles in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “The Morning Show,” respectively. And since Aniston announced she separated from husband Justin Theroux in 2018 and Pitt split with his longtime partner Angelina Jolie in 2016, fans of the duo have had absolutely no chill about the possibility of the two getting back together again.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt on the red carpet in 2001.

So when Entertainment Tonight told Pitt point-blank that his reunion with Aniston was something many were hotly anticipating, Pitt broke the news that if they did run into each other Sunday night, it wouldn’t be a huge deal to either one of them.

“I’ll run into Jen, she’s a good friend. Yeah,” Pitt told ET on the red carpet. He then made a joke about how running into his ex-wife would be the “second most important reunion of her year” considering that Christina Applegate and Reese Witherspoon — who both played sisters of Aniston’s character, Rachel Green, on “Friends” — were also in attendance at the Golden Globes.

Or perhaps he was referring to some other “Friends” reunion — who knows?

Brad Pitt KNOWS what everyone's thinking, and he's down for a Jennifer Aniston run-in at the #GoldenGlobes! pic.twitter.com/emWbPbHlC2 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 6, 2020

Pitt’s comment about Aniston, however, shouldn’t come as too much of a shock.

Aniston seemed to have sent Pitt an olive branch last year, when she invited her reportedly estranged ex to her 50th birthday bash.

Aniston has also spoken favorably about Pitt in the past few years, calling her marriage to the actor “a success” while talking to Elle magazine in 2018.

She also seemed amused by Pitt when he made a joke about his dating life during his acceptance speech for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture at the Golden Globes last night.

“I wanted to bring my mom but I couldn’t, because anyone I stand next to, they say I’m dating,” Pitt said from the stage after accepting his award. “And that would just be awkward.”

We’re sure Aniston could relate to that sentiment.