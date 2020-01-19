Brad Pitt Stops To Watch Jennifer Aniston's SAG Awards Speech Backstage: 'Oh, Wow'

Brad Pitt apparently stopped in his tracks to watch ex-wife Jennifer Aniston’s SAG Awards acceptance speech in an adorable moment caught on tape.

On Sunday, the actor was spotted watching his former wife of five years accept her award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series.

‼️ EXCLUSIVE ‼️ Brad Pitt stopped everything backstage to watch Jennifer Aniston's acceptance speech at the #SAGAwards. Wow guys—it really has been our day, our week, our month, and even our year. https://t.co/m7r01pojsC pic.twitter.com/th9sm1js4D — E! News (@enews) January 20, 2020

The cutest moment of the night? Brad Pitt made sure to catch Jennifer Aniston's #SAGAwards win backstage pic.twitter.com/bfOF2M3wEe — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 20, 2020

One onlooker, a producer for ET Canada, noted that the actor exclaimed, “Oh, wow!” at Aniston’s words.

The moment happened not long after the pair was snapped in a smiling exchange just after Pitt collected his trophy for Outstanding Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture.

Emma McIntyre via Getty Images for Turner Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston attend the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Emma McIntyre via Getty Images for Turner Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston greet each other at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday.

During Pitt’s acceptance speech, he quipped that his winning role as Cliff Booth in “Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood” is a guy “who gets high, takes off his shirt and doesn’t get along with his wife.”

“Big stretch,” he said, to laughter in the audience. Cameras cut to Aniston, who ― while not appearing too enthused at the remark ― clapped.