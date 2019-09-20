Brad Pitt, Jimmy Fallon One-Up Each Other At Restaurant. It Goes Haywire.

It all starts innocently enough. “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon receives a martini, compliments of actor Brad Pitt, who’s sipping espresso at the bar.

Then Fallon sends a bigger coffee drink for Pitt. The mutual generosity flows back and forth in the restaurant until it goes off the rails in this fun bit from Thursday’s show.

Watch above as the “Ad Astra” star and the late night comedian go to that crazy place in “Courtesy of the Gentleman at the Bar.”