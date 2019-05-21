Brad Pitt And Leonardo DiCaprio Hug It Out In Twinning Tuxes At Cannes

The distractingly good-looking duo took over the film festival on Tuesday to debut their buzzy Quentin Tarantino film, which appears to be living up to the hype.

DiCaprio and Pitt, who share the screen for the first time ever in the nostalgia-dripped flick, sported almost identical tuxes and even hugged it out on the carpet before posing for pictures with the director and other cast members.

Margot Robbie, who’s already receiving rave reviews for her turn as Sharon Tate in the film, also stunned on the carpet with a head-to-toe Chanel number ― she was recently named the official ambassador for the brand ― and seemingly channeled the late actress with her style.

The 28-year-old star rocked sparkly black trousers and a ’60s-style, babydoll tunic fixed with an oversized bow. She topped off the look with a black choker and heel-baring shoes.

Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images Margot Robbie plays actress Sharon Tate in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

Samir Hussein via Getty Images Leonardo DiCaprio plays aging Western TV star Rick Dalton in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," while Brad Pitt plays his best friend and stuntman Cliff Booth.

Ahead of the film’s premiere, Sony released the first full-length trailer for what could be Tarantino’s penultimate feature, set against the backdrop of Tate’s murder in the summer of 1969.

In the film, DiCaprio stars as the aging Western TV star Rick Dalton, who is struggling to find success in the changing landscape of the entertainment industry alongside best friend and stuntman Cliff Booth (Pitt).

Tarantino has implored festivalgoers not to spoil the film’s twists in a passionately worded letter, even getting the #NoSpoilersInHollywoood trending on Twitter.

But that didn’t stop fans from gushing about the cast’s arrival on the red carpet.

The film, which apparently received a standing ovation at the festival, also stars Al Pacino, Bruce Dern, Dakota Fanning, Lena Dunham and Luke Perry in his final feature role.

“Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” hits theaters nationwide July 26.