The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” actor, who was nominated and won a BAFTA for best supporting actor, wasn’t actually at the award show.

Instead, he sent co-star Margot Robbie up to accept his award and read a funny little speech he’d written, which included a joke about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“Brad couldn’t be here tonight due to family obligations, so he asked me to read his response for him,” Robbie said, before reading Pitt’s speech.

“He starts by saying, ‘Hey Britain. Heard you just became single. Welcome to the club!’” Robbie said, referencing both Brexit and Pitt’s split from fellow actor Angelina Jolie.

“Wishing you the best with the divorce settlement, blah, blah blah,” Robbie quipped, before thanking the academy on Pitt’s behalf and shouting out the team behind “Once Upon a Time.”

At the end of the speech, Robbie hoisted up the statue and joked that Pitt said, “He’s going to name this Harry.”

“He is really excited about bringing it back to the states with him,” she said, as the crowd somewhat gasped and also clapped. “His words, not mine.”

At this point, the camera panned to Prince William and Kate Middleton, who laughed off the joke.

BBC The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the BAFTAs.

Actor Rebel Wilson also joked about Harry as well as Prince Andrew, who stepped back from royal duties last year as his ties to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein became more prominent.

“It is really great to be here at the Royal Andrew ― uh, Royal Harry — no. Royal Phil — um. It’s this royal palace place,” Wilson quipped at the start of the awards, which were taking place at Royal Albert Hall.

