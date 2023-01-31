Brad Pitt Hilariously Reacts To Shania Twain Swapping His Name Out For Ryan Reynolds

Brad Pitt doesn’t appear to mind sharing the spotlight with Ryan Reynolds.

As country-pop singer Shania Twain took the stage last month at the People’s Choice Awards to perform the classic hit “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” she surprised the audience with a sassy twist when she swapped Reynolds’ name into her famous Brad Pitt lyric.

“OK, so you’re Ryan Reynolds,” Twain sang.

“That don’t impress me much. So you have the looks, but have you got the touch?” she added as the camera panned to Reynolds.

During a recent promotional interview for “Babylon,” Pitt was playfully grilled about whether he felt Reynolds stole his shine after Twain replaced his name with that of the “Spirited” actor — and Pitt delivered an oh-so-perfect response.

Laughing, Pitt replied, “He didn’t steal it. I think we can share the wealth.”

“Yeah, Ryan’s a good egg, too,” Pitt added with a grin. “He deserves some love.”

Pitt was so supportive of the viral name swap that, elsewhere in the interview, he dropped some other Hollywood names he believes deserve their own lyrical shoutout from Twain.

“I think she should pass it on down, and next time she can sing it to Austin Butler,” Pitt added. “Maybe Leo [DiCaprio] in between.”

At the time of Twain’s performance, Reynolds — who received the People’s Icon Award that evening — appeared pretty delighted by the lyrics switch. Smiling in surprise, he seemed to mouth, “Oh my God, me?” before erupting into laughter.

After the event, the Canadian actor declared in an Instagram story that the moment “may be the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” E! News reported.

Twain seemed to be enjoying teasing Reynolds as she tweeted, “Sorry not sorry @VancityReynolds,” while sharing a clip of her now-viral performance the next day.

Meanwhile, Reynolds gushed on Twitter: “I can’t think of a more iconic, smart and beautiful person to not impress all that much.”

“Thank you for an amazing night @ShaniaTwain,” he added alongside a heart emoji.