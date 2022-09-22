Brad Pitt Thinks These Two Men Are The ‘Most Handsome’ In The World

Brad Pitt has melted plenty of hearts throughout his illustrious decades-long film career.

Now, the heartthrob — who scored People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” award not just once but twice — is spilling the beans on who he thinks are the “most handsome” men in the world.

In a new interview with Vogue, the “Bullet Train” star, who recently unveiled his own genderless skincare line, opened up about his top picks in Hollywood, past and present.

“You know in the acting world because it’s my day job… the immediate go-to is Paul Newman,” the 58-year-old revealed. “Because he aged so gracefully. And by all reports [he was] a really special, giving, warm and truthful human being.”

Pitt then named his ‘Ocean’s’ co-star and close pal, George Clooney.

“If I was gonna name someone present, well I gotta name that George Clooney fucker because why not?” Pitt joked. “Because usually, I’m always taking him out, and he’s always taking me out. And this time, I’m gonna go the other way, just this once.”

Clooney, like his long-time friend Pitt, is also a two-time honoree for the coveted “Sexiest Man Alive” title.

Speaking on his Le Domaine Skincare line, the Oscar-winning performer also shared how one of his superstar exes influenced his new brand.

“I love what Gwyneth [Paltrow]’s done [with Goop],” he told the outlet. “She is still a really dear friend, and she has built this empire. She has always had that in her as a curator, and it’s been a lovely creative outlet for her. In fact, come to think about it, she was probably the first one who got me to even wash my face twice a day… maybe.”