Brad Pitt Cracks ‘Titanic’ Joke While Thanking Leonardo DiCaprio At Golden Globes

Brad Pitt made quite a colossal joke about “Titanic” on Sunday night.

At the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, Pitt won for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for his portrayal of Cliff Booth in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” During his acceptance speech, he teased co-star Leonardo DiCaprio with a sweet and funny line.

“He’s an all-star, he’s a gent, and I wouldn’t be here without you, man,” Pitt gushed about DiCaprio on stage. “I thank you. Still, I would’ve shared the raft.”

"Still, I would have shared the raft." Brad Pitt thanks his #OnceUponATimeInHollywood co-star Leonardo DiCaprio in his #GoldenGlobes acceptance speech... and brings up that 'Titanic' joke https://t.co/D5vyLVJMas pic.twitter.com/yprfGoLq3E — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 6, 2020

In case you’ve been living on a glacier for the past few decades, the joke references the controversial conclusion of 1997’s megahit “Titanic,” in which DiCaprio’s character Jack sacrifices his life for Rose (Kate Winslet) by not climbing onto a floating door that she’s using as a raft to survive the shipwreck.

Since the movie was released, people have made numerous jokes about how silly Jack’s martyr-like move seemed, given that the raft appeared to be big enough for two people to share.

Due to this, Pitt’s quip ― much like “Titanic” and that ill-fated iceberg ― was a total hit.