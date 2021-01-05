Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Monday that David Perdue should apologize to Raffensperger’s wife, who received death threats after Perdue demanded the secretary of state’s resignation in November. (See the video below.)

Perdue, whose term as a senator ended Sunday, is running for reelection in a tight race in Georgia’s runoffs Tuesday. This week, he called Raffensperger’s decision to record a phone call with President Donald Trump “disgusting” — prompting Raffensperger, also a Republican, to respond on Fox News.

The released audio of the phone call revealed the president apparently pressuring Raffensperger to “find” votes to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the state or face prosecution.

Asked by Fox News’ Martha MacCallum to respond to the “disgusting” comment, Raffensperger said: “Sen. Perdue still owes my wife an apology for all the death threats she got after he asked for my resignation. And I have not heard one peep from that man since.”

“If he wants to call me face to face, man to man, I’ll talk to him off the record,” he continued. “But he hasn’t done that.”

"Purdue still owes my wife an apology for all the death threats she got after he asked for my resignation. I have not heard one peep from that man since. If he wants to call me, face to face, man to man, I'll talk to him, off the record. But he hasn't done that" -- Raffensperger pic.twitter.com/lnCU0nKkZn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 4, 2021

MacCallum suggested a grudge was brewing between the two, to which Raffensperger responded: “It’s really about getting the facts out. ... President Trump probably had eight to 10 points. Every one of his numbers were wrong. We have a poster board of the actual numbers that we have versus what they have. Our numbers will be supported in a court of law. Their numbers will not be.”

Perdue, who faces Democrat Jon Ossoff in one of the Georgia Senate runoff elections Tuesday, said later on Fox News that the death threats “had nothing to do with my call for his resignation. That had to do with total incompetence around what happened in November.”

Raffensperger, the leading election official in the state, has faced baseless criticism from Trump and his allies who pushed unfounded claims of election fraud after Biden took Georgia, one of the critical swing states.

