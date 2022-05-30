Trump Reportedly 'Stunned' By Georgia Victory Of Defiant Secretary Of State Raffensperger

Donald Trump was “stunned” that Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger handily won his GOP primary last week despite the former president’s best efforts to drive him out of office, sources told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Raffensperger stood up to Trump after the 2020 presidential election, flatly denying Trump’s order to find him extra votes to magically transform his defeat into a victory.

Raffensperger also denied Trump’s claim that the Georgia vote was somehow rigged, declaring that several investigations had found nothing wrong with the vote.

Trump endorsed U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, who got 33% of the vote to Raffensperger’s 52% (eliminating the need for a runoff).

Raffensperger’s upset win may be linked in part to Democratic crossover votes. His victory was the one that surprised Trump the most, according to the Journal-Constitution.

Trump is now facing even worse Raffensperger news.

The secretary of state is scheduled to testify later this week before a special grand jury investigating Trump’s interference in Georgia’s election results, as well as other GOP efforts to manipulate the vote.