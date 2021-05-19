After Raffensperger pushed back, refusing to commit election fraud, Trump leaned harder, saying, “All I want to do is this: I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have.”

Georgia prosecutors opened a criminal investigation of the phone call in February.

In the end, it was clear that President Joe Biden carried the state of Georgia and its 16 electoral college votes. The state counted the ballots three times.

Raffensperger’s refusal to buckle to Trump’s demands put him in an awkward position with some in his party who remain firmly loyal to the former president. Georgia’s GOP-dominated legislature voted in March to put in place new measures making it much harder to vote ― in part out of revenge against the secretary of state, according to one official.