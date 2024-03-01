Watch 292-Pound Lineman Run A 40 Faster Than Patrick Mahomes At NFL Combine

Braden Fiske rumbled to a time of 4.78 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday ― an awesome time for a 6-foot-4, 292-pound defensive tackle.
“Oh yeah,” the Florida State University alum yelled as he crossed the line in Indianapolis.
It was even “oh yeah” compared to Super Bowl-winning Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, known for his scrambling ability.
Mahomes clocked 4.80 when trying to impress teams at the 2017 combine.
The NFL Network sometimes trolls Mahomes by superimposing his 2017 run against recent prospects, especially much larger ones. The three-time Super Bowl MVP jokingly asked the network not to do the same this time.
The broadcast trolled him anyway. “Whoops,” the NFL’s X account captioned a post.
Mahomes answered back with a meme of a kid having a tantrum.
Told by reporter Kimmi Chex that he “smoked” Mahomes, Fiske replied: “I gotta chase him around here in about a year so I think it’s probably a good thing.”
Fiske, who also recorded an impressive 33.50-inch vertical jump and 9-foot-9 standing broad jump, was projected by Pro Football Network to be among the first 50 players chosen in the NFL draft after his performance on Thursday.