Bradley Cooper Fumes Over Director Who Dissed His Oscar Nominations At A Party

Co-host Will Arnett mentioned that Cooper now has nine Oscar nominations. That reminded the movie star of a nasty encounter he had with a director at a Hollywood party a few years ago.

The director, Cooper recalled, asked him how many nominations he had. The “A Star Is Born” filmmaker had seven at the time and told him so.

Cooper said the nameless director replied: “What world are we living in where you have seven nominations?”

“I remember, ‘I fucking hate this business,’” Cooper continued.

“I’ll never forget it. I’m looking at him and I’m like, ‘Bro, why are you such an asshole? Go fuck yourself.’”

Cooper has collected two other best-picture nominations since for co-producing “Nightmare Alley,” which he starred in, and “Joker.” When he got his first nomination, for best actor in 2012’s “Silver Linings Playbook,” he remembered being at another party hosted by the same talent agency.

He said he met a prominent actress who disdainfully referred to Cooper’s honor as the “nom.” It got weirder. Fast-forward to 25:25: