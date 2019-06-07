Bradley Cooper And Irina Shayk Split, Report Says

Actor Bradley Cooper and Sports Illustrated supermodel Irina Shayk have called it quits after months of speculation about their relationship, People reported Thursday.

The outlet said it confirmed the split, but had not heard back from representatives for the couple. HuffPost has also reached out.

Cooper, 44, and Shayk, 33, share a 2-year-old daughter, Lea, and are working out custody details, reported People, citing an unnamed “insider.”

The two had been dating since 2015.

“Entertainment Tonight” quoted an unnamed source earlier this week saying that the two had been unhappy for some time and considered ending their relationship during the 2018 release of “A Star Is Born,” which Cooper directed and starred in. Page Six also reported this week that the relationship was “hanging by a thread.”

The rift reportedly had nothing to do with the intimate duet of “Shallow” between Cooper and “A Star Is Born” co-star Lady Gaga during the Oscars telecast. The performance sparked rumors of real romantic tension between the two, but Gaga said they were merely acting. “When you’re singing love songs, that’s what you want people to feel,” she told Jimmy Kimmel a few days later.