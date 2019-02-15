Fans of “A Star Is Born” filmmaker Bradley Cooper just got another reason to swoon over the Oscar-nominated actor.

“The Masked Singer” panelist and comedian Ken Jeong told “Entertainment Tonight” Thursday, in the video clip above, that Cooper did a sweet deed for Jeong and his wife when she was being treated for breast cancer.

Tran Jeong was receiving chemotherapy while Jeong was shooting his breakthrough role as Mr. Chow in “The Hangover” (2009) in Las Vegas with Cooper, Jeong recalled. So, Cooper drove his co-star back to Los Angeles to be with his wife.

Tran was too weak to travel, forcing the Jeongs to remain in LA for the holidays, Jeong explained. That’s when the “Silver Linings Playbook” star came through big time.

“Bradley had us come over to his place and be with his family,” Jeong said. “It got me through the most difficult period of my life.”

Nice going, Cooper.

Tran Jeong, a doctor like her husband, discovered a lump in her breast while breastfeeding the couple’s twins. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008 and declared “cancer-free” after “The Hangover” wrapped, ABC News reported previously.