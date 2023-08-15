New 'Maestro' Trailer Offers Glimpse Of Bradley Cooper As Leonard Bernstein

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Bradley Cooper is switching from rock music to classical for his next project behind the camera.

The actor-turned-director, who received multiple Oscar nominations for his 2018 remake of “A Star Is Born,” will portray 20th-century composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein in “Maestro,” a biopic streaming later this year on Netflix.

The film’s first trailer dropped on Tuesday and shows Cooper (with a prosthetic nose) speaking to Carey Mulligan in the role of Felicia Montealegre, an actor and Bernstein’s wife.

They appear to play a game in which Bernstein has to guess a number selected by Montealegre. After he repeatedly fails to pick the right number, Bernstein asks, “So how long do we have to do this for?”

Her response: “Oh, we need to build up a very strong connection.”

The trailer ends with a scene showing the couple much older, but still playing the game. This time, however, Montealegre must guess a number chosen by Bernstein.

In January 2022, Cooper said that Steven Spielberg hired him to make the film during a private screening of “A Star Is Born.”

Initially, Cooper recalled, he thought the movie legend was walking out of the screening — only to be shocked when Spielberg placed his face right next to Cooper’s ear and told him, “You’re fucking directing ‘Maestro.’” Cooper said Spielberg then sat back down to watch the rest of the film.