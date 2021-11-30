Bradley Cooper Recalls Terrifying Knife Robbery Attempt On New York Subway

Bradley Cooper has recalled the terrifying moment a knife was pulled on him during an attempted daylight robbery at a New York subway station.

The “Silver Linings Playbook” star relived the scary October 2019 encounter during the latest episode of Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast.

Advertisement

“It was pretty insane,” he said. “I realized I had gotten way, way too comfortable in the city. My guard was down.”

Cooper was wearing noise-canceling earbuds on his way to collect daughter Lea from school when he “felt somebody coming up.” Initially, the actor thought they may want a photo with him. But then he saw they were carrying a two-and-a-half-inch-long knife.

Cooper ran off, hopped over a turnstile and hid in the station’s foyer. He then attempted to turn the tables on his attacker by chasing him down and taking photos on his phone.

Outside, Cooper reported the attempted robbery to two police officers who were nearby. They asked him to check if he’d been stabbed, telling him that some people don’t realize because they are in shock.

Advertisement

“I looked to see if he was right,” said Cooper. “It was crazy, bro. And then I got back on the subway and picked up my daughter.”