Bradley Cooper Reveals One Critical Reason He Didn't Break Quarantine

Bradley Cooper kept his priorities straight as he isolated with his family in the coronavirus pandemic.

The “A Star Is Born” actor made sure nobody entered his townhouse and nobody exited for at least one very important reason: his mother.

“I’m with my daughter and my mother and my two dogs, and we have not left the house,” the Oscar nominee told “A Star Is Born” co-star Anthony Ramos in an Interview article posted Monday. “My mother is going to be 80, and she has a colostomy bag, so I can’t let anybody in the house. And I can’t leave the house, because if she gets it, it’s over.”

Gloria Campano Cooper has accompanied her famous son on several public outings, including the 2019 Academy Awards ceremony ...

Mario Anzuoni / reuters Bradley Cooper arrives with his mother Gloria and Irina Shayk at the 2019 Academy Awards.

... and the one in 2013.

Lucas Jackson / reuters Bradley Cooper and his mother Gloria also made the scene at the 2013 Oscars.

The actor, who shares 3-year-old daughter Lea with ex Irina Shayk, has been seen out recently at the beach with pal Jennifer Garner and is filming a new movie, suggesting the interview was earlier this summer, ET noted.

