Bradley Cooper Surprises Pearl Jam Concert For 'A Star Is Born' Duet With Eddie Vedder

Bradley Cooper just wanted to take another look at you.

The Oscar-nominated actor stunned thousands Saturday after joining Pearl Jam onstage at the annual BottleRock Napa Valley music festival to perform “Maybe It’s Time” from his directorial debut, 2018’s “A Star Is Born” — in a dulcet duet with frontman Eddie Vedder.

“Please, would you join me in welcoming to the stage my great, great pal Bradley Cooper,” the iconic singer announced as Cooper emerged, per footage captured from the crowd.

“How’s everybody doing?” Cooper asked fans before they sang the Jason Isbell song.

The performance was shared across YouTube and social media platforms like X, formerly Twitter, to viral results overnight. Cooper famously wrote and directed the acclaimed film containing the song, and previously struggled with alcoholism like his character.

The drama chronicles fictional rock star Jackson Maine (Cooper) falling in love with an amateur singer named Ally (Lady Gaga), who becomes his protégé and eclipses Maine — as he tragically continues to spiral into substance abuse.

While it earned eight Oscar nominations and grossed more than $436 million worldwide, Vedder was admittedly worried when Cooper reached out for advice before filming — as he was remaking an original 1937 film that had already been tackled twice at the time.

Cooper befriended Vedder during preproduction on "A Star Is Born" (2018). Jim Bennett via Getty Images

“I went up to Seattle and spent four or five days with him and I asked him 9,000 questions,” Cooper told Yahoo Movies in 2018, adding that Vedder was “wonderful” and shared “minor, little things that only musicians know about” but still felt a remake “was crazy.”

“He was like, ‘What? Bro, don’t do that,’” Cooper laughingly recalled at the time.

The result not only outgrossed every prior iteration combined but earned Gaga her first Oscar in a history-making moment — and resulted in a chart-topping soundtrack that sold millions. Vedder reflected on all this during a cathartic 2020 interview with Howard Stern.

“When I saw it, I just was fucking blown away,” said Vedder at the time. “It just … took me there and what he can do with his eyes and what they [Cooper and Gaga] did together, and then Sam Elliott. I mean, it really took me there. I’m getting chills right now.”