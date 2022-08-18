Former NFL star Brady Quinn said New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson is so overhyped that he has “not seen a quarterback get more love for doing less.”

Quinn, the ex-Notre Dame quarterback and first-round pick who started just 20 games over several NFL seasons a decade ago, minced no words in blasting Wilson, a second-year starter now out with a knee injury. The Jets player is expected to miss two to four weeks after tearing his meniscus while scrambling on a noncontact play during New York’s preseason victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday.

The Jets chose Wilson second overall in last year’s draft. The ex-Brigham Young University star, who missed four games last season to a knee injury, threw just nine touchdown passes and 11 interceptions while going 3-10 as the starter.

On Fox Sports Radio’s “2 Pros and a Cup of Joe” show this week, Quinn called Wilson “awful” in the Jets’ exhibition against the Eagles. He chided him for staring down a receiver before throwing an interception, calling it a “day one ... game one, year one” blunder.

“Can we acknowledge, once again, the media just continually tries to make it something?” Quinn said of Wilson. “They want so badly for this to work out, and it’s kind of tough, honestly, to listen to.”

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson holds his knee after injuring it during a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

“I’ve not seen a quarterback get more love for doing less from the media than Zach Wilson in a long time,” he continued. “It’s really weird.”

The name of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo emerged during the chat as a possible replacement for Wilson, but Quinn said the Jets have too much invested in Wilson to make that kind of move.