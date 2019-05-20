Isaac Hempstead Wright AKA Bran Had A Very Casual Response To 'Game Of Thrones' Finale

Didn’t watch the “Game of Thrones” series finale? Turn away now or endure spoilers.

“Game of Thrones” has come to an end and Isaac Hempstead Wright, who played Bran Stark, had a pretty blasé reaction to it ― particularly considering his character became King of the Iron Throne.

After eight years of people fighting and dying horrible deaths, all in an effort to take control of the Seven Kingdoms, Bran the Broken was voted into power by a group of the remaining most powerful people in Westeros.

Fans have known Bran since the first episode, when he was pushed out of a window by Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) after the young boy saw Jaime and his sister Cersei (Lena Headey) having sex. Since then, Bran has journeyed far and become the Three-Eyed Raven. As such, it’s unclear why he didn’t just tell everyone he’d ultimately be voted king as soon as he knew, but alas... television!

Anyway, Wright tweeted just two emoji Monday morning in response to his character’s evolution: a crown and a boy shrugging.

Not sure that a shrug encompasses all of our feelings about the finale, but if it works for Wright, it works for us.