Andy Cohen Says He Was ‘Joking’ After Brandi Glanville Accuses Him Of Sexual Harassment

Andy Cohen is being accused of sexual harassment but claims he was “clearly joking.”
“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Brandi Glanville, in a letter Thursday to NBCUniversal (Bravo’s parent company), Warner Bros. and production company Shed Media, made allegations that the star producer at Bravo sexually harassed her in 2022 over the phone.
The letter was filed in Los Angeles by Glanville’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, and was obtained by multiple media outlets. It claimed she “has been a victim of sexual harassment at Bravo by none other than Andy Cohen,” the executive producer of “Housewives.”
“In a video sent by Mr. Cohen to Ms. Glanville in 2022, Mr. Cohen — appearing obviously inebriated — boasted of his intention to sleep with another Bravo star that night while thinking of her and invited her to watch via FaceTime,” the letter continued.
Cohen has produced iconic reality TV shows like “Queer Eye,” “Project Runway” and every “Real Housewives” spin-off imaginable. The openly gay 55-year-old reacted to Glanville’s claims within hours and revealed the video featured “Below Deck” alum Kate Chastain.
“The video shows Kate Chastain and I very clearly joking to Brandi,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “It was absolutely meant in jest, and Brandi’s response clearly communicated she was in on the joke. That said, it was totally inappropriate and I apologize.”
Glanville’s letter reportedly added she felt “trapped” and “disgusted” by the video. It follows one month after Caroline Manzo, who will feature opposite Glanville in Bravo’s new series “Ultimate Girls Trip,” claimed Glanville sexually harassed and assaulted her while filming.
Manzo had sued Bravo, Warner Bros., NBCUniversal, Shed Media, Peacock and Forest Productions in New York State court. She claimed they knew of Glanville’s past misconduct, but cast her opposite Manzo in the new series to boost their ratings, regardless.
NBCUniversal did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.
Freedman claimed Thursday that Glanville was “subjected to a vicious media campaign” of “false allegations” as a result of Manzo’s claims, which he reportedly described as “character assassination” that have led to “financial ruin” for Glanville.
The attorney stated that the companies in question, meanwhile, must “take immediate steps” to preserve evidence for Glanville, which would include any and all communication between the parties and all footage from the “Girls Trip” production with Manzo.
Whether Cohen will face actual charges for the allegations against him remains to be seen.
Need help? Visit RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Online Hotline or the National Sexual Violence Resource Center’s website.