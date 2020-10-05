The San Francisco 49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk had options as he raced toward the end zone against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. He could have tried to juke his way past Eagles safety Marcus Epps. He could have tried to bull his way in.

Instead the rookie receiver did the thing we didn’t see coming. He treated Epps like a human hurdle and jumped over him.

Here’s another angle.

This angle of Air Aiyuk 🚀😳 pic.twitter.com/LtK3oDtQwH — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) October 5, 2020

It was the 49ers’ first score in an eventual 25-20 defeat, but San Francisco Coach Kyle Shanahan still raved about Aiyuk’s acrobatics afterward. “For him to turn that into a touchdown was an unbelievable play,” he said.

